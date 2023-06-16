Is Finn Balor done with The Judgment Day? Recent declaration leaves fans divided

Despite there being a lot going on at Monday Night RAW, the story involving The Judgment Day has garnered the most attention. From being one of the most dominant factions in the company to now being embroiled in tension, the group seems to be going through a lot.

Ever since Finn Balor interfered in Damian Priest's title opportunity against Seth Rollins, things have not been the same. Before his qualification match this week on RAW, Priest made it clear that he did not require help to win. The statement by Damian Priest left Balor visibly upset.

This leads to a question: Is Finn Balor done with The Judgment Day? Based on his Twitter, it seems that might be the case. Balor posted a photo with JD McDonagh from last week on RAW, and the duo were seen in similar clothes. This might hint that Balor can partner with McDonagh against The Judgment Day.

This week on RAW, Balor and McDonagh were seen speaking. Also, considering they both are Irish, it would be easy for Balor and McDonagh to team up. And with Priest set to compete at Money In The Bank while Balor will challenge for Seth Rollins' title, Finn will need someone trustworthy by his side.

JD McDonagh clarified his meeting with The Judgment Day's Finn Balor

Among the many things that happened at Monday Night RAW, Finn Balor's meeting with JD McDonagh is what caught the attention of many. While the duo were seen talking to each other, they were also spotted in similar clothes.

This naturally led to a lot of speculation. While some believed McDonagh would be the fifth member of The Judgment Day, others had a different idea. Regardless, the interaction between Balor and McDonagh spread like wildfire. To clarify the situation, McDonagh took to Twitter and wrote:

"Chill out, we were just catching up."

Whether JD McDonagh and Finn Balor were just catching up or not, monitoring their future will be interesting. Considering the talent they possess, the WWE Universe might be in for a treat.

Finn Balor will look to distract himself from The Judgment Day drama ahead of his big match

For the first time since 2016, Finn Balor has the chance to get what he wants. At Money in the Bank, Balor is set to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, it won't be easy for the Irish wrestler.

Not only does he face a formidable opponent in Rollins, but the tension within The Judgment Day too will be on Balor's mind. Naturally, he will have to ward off this tension if he wants to win against Seth Rollins.

The match at Money in the Bank is crucial for Balor not only because of the title but because this is his chance at redemption. After Rollins injured Balor in 2016, forcing him to relinquish the Universal Championship, Balor now has the opportunity to seek his revenge.

