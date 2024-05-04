Is Gable Steveson's brother still in WWE?

When Gable Steveson signed with WWE, many expected him to become a massive superstar in the Stamford-based promotion. An Olympic gold medal winner, Steveson had the required physical attributes to succeed in the Stamford-based promotion.

However, his time with WWE did not yield positive results, and Steveson was recently released from the company. Gable Steveson's release from WWE led to questions about his brother, Damon Kemp. Many wondered whether Kemp, too, was released along with the Olympic gold medalist.

The answer to this question is no. As of May 4, 2024, Kemp is still with the Stamford-based promotion and is currently on NXT. A part of No Quarter Catch Crew, Kemp's most recent match on the former black and gold brand took place when his faction faced The D'Angelo Family on April 23, 2024.

Despite putting their best foot forward, No Quarter Catch Crew failed to beat The D'Angelo Family. Since this match took place, Kemp has yet to wrestle on television. However, given that WWE has retained him, they surely have some plans for the 25-year-old.

Wrestling veteran had once criticized Gable Steveson

It would probably be safe to say that Gable Stveson's run with WWE will not be his best memory. While Steveson did make appearances on the main roster and NXT, he unfortunately couldn't make it big. The talented wrestler often came in for sharp criticism from wrestling veteran Jim Cornette

In 2022, Gable Steveson was involved in a segment with Kurt Angle, where the duo doused milk on Chad Gable and Otis. This moment was a recreation of what Angle did in 2001. While the segment received mixed reviews, Cornette said after the segment that Steveson lacked the personality to be a WWE star. He said:

"Poor Kurt, 25 years later, he's had injuries, he can barely hold on to the f***ing hose, and Gable Steveson, that they're trying to give a rub here, just proved that he can drive a goddam stick shift milk truck, and he has no other involvement in this whatsoever because he has the personality of f***ing leaf lettuce!" [From 3:07:17 to 3:07:39]

Whether Gable Steveson had the personality to be a WWE star or not, the fact of the matter is that he is no longer a part of the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see how the talented wrestler fights back from the setback.