WWE veteran says Gable Steveson has the personality of a lettuce

Gable Steveson's recent WWE segment with Kurt Angle and The Alpha Academy did not impress veteran wrestling personality Jim Cornette.

On the December 9 episode of SmackDown, Angle and Steveson doused Chad Gable and Otis in milk at the end of the show. The moment paid tribute to the time Angle sprayed The Alliance with milk on August 20, 2001, episode of RAW.

Cornette said on his podcast, the Jim Cornette Experience, that Steveson lacks the personality to be a WWE Superstar:

"Poor Kurt, 25 years later, he's had injuries, he can barely hold on to the f***ing hose, and Gable Steveson, that they're trying to give a rub here, just proved that he can drive a goddam stick shift milk truck, and he has no other involvement in this whatsoever because he has the personality of f***ing leaf lettuce." [From 3:07:17 – 3:07:39]

Steveson won gold in freestyle wrestling at the 2020 Summer Olympics. The 22-year-old signed with WWE in September 2021 but has yet to make his official in-ring debut.

Why Jim Cornette disliked Gable Steveson and Kurt Angle's segment

Angle's original milk truck segment came two years after Steve Austin sprayed The Corporation with beer on the March 22, 1999, episode of RAW.

Jim Cornette thought Otis' reaction to the milk dousing looked underwhelming compared to Vince McMahon's famous beer swim during the Attitude Era:

"There's Angle shooting milk at Gable and Otis, and Otis is not doing the swimming in it like Mr. McMahon was. The people are [were] going crazy [when McMahon swam in beer]. He's taking spin bumps in the middle of the ring for no reason off of a goddam milk hose with not even a lot of pressure." [From 3:07:41 – 3:07:59]

The segment took place in Angle's hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on his 54th birthday. The appearance of the 1996 Olympic gold medallist significantly boosted SmackDown's viewing figures.

