Is Gable Steveson still signed to WWE? Details on the 23-year old's absence from television

Gable Steveson hasn’t appeared on WWE television in months. The 23-year-old last competed at a live show on July 30, 2023. Fans might be wondering if the Olympic Gold Medalist is still signed with the sports entertainment juggernaut.

To answer the question, yes. Steveson wrestled in a dark match before WWE SmackDown tonight. It was reported by PWInsider in the lead-up to the show that he will appear at 'pretty much every' taping of the blue brand going forward.

It is worth mentioning that Steveson also worked a dark match at the January 5th taping of Friday Night SmackDown. He had been working NXT live events prior to his main roster commitments to possibly gain valuable in-ring experience.

The former amateur wrestler had also appeared on NXT television in the lead-up to Great American Bash 2023. Steveson helped Eddy Thorpe pick up the win against his brother Damon Kemp in an NXT Underground match.

When did Gable Steveson make his WWE in-ring debut?

Gable Steveson made his WWE in-ring debut at NXT: Great American Bash 2023. The two-time NCAA Heavyweight Champion squared off against Baron Corbin at the July 30, 2023 premium live event. The match went to a double count-out.

Steveson had famously accompanied Kurt Angle to SmackDown for the Hall of Famer’s birthday on December 9, 2022. He was also involved in a segment with the multi-time former World Heavyweight Champion in the show’s main event.

It remains to be seen when Steveson will return to live television and how well prepared he would be when his opportunity comes.

