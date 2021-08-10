Is Goldberg under contract with WWE?

Goldberg is set to compete for the WWE Championship for the second time in 2021 as he faces Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam this year. He is a part-time superstar with limited appearances, leading to some speculation that he signs a contract per appearance.

That actually isn't true. Goldberg revealed the details of his WWE contract to The Pop Culture Show. He said that he is signed with the company until 2023 for two appearances a year:

"I am contracted with the WWE for the next two years through 2022, '23. I've got two matches per year. I've exhausted my limit this year quite early on April the fifth with WrestleMania under these really weird circumstances. But I've got a couple other extremely interesting projects right on the cusp, but as you guys know in the entertainment business right now everything's on hold unless it's a production of 10 or under pretty much. We got a lot of cool things that people are going to find out about pretty soon. My WWE commitment is still going strong. At 53, I never would've imagined especially after making fun of Flair when he was doing it in his early 40s," said Goldberg.

While it seemed like he retired in 2017 after losing to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, that wasn't the case. His 2018 WWE Hall of Fame induction seemed to cement his retirement as well.

Goldberg's subsequent matches in WWE

Over a year later, in 2019, Goldberg returned to face The Undertaker in a disastrous main event at the Super ShowDown pay-per-view. He bounced back a couple of months later to defeat Dolph Ziggler in a bit of a comedic SummerSlam match.

In 2020, he finished up both appearances early. He first faced 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and defeated him to capture the Universal Championship at Super ShowDown 2020. He was supposed to defend the title against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic and personal reasons, Reigns decided to pull out from the event.

He was replaced by Braun Strowman, who defeated the WWE legend to capture the Universal Championship. In 2021, the latter unsuccessfully challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title. His second appearance for the year will be SummerSlam 2021.

Whether that spoils the outcome of the match or not is up to you to decide. One thing is for sure - if Goldberg becomes the WWE Champion at SummerSlam, then he will have to be paid for extra dates.

