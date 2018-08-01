Is it time for a new Paul Heyman Guy?

Soumyadip Mukherjee FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 980 // 01 Aug 2018, 00:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

If there is one man who has managed to carve quite a place in the WWE in spite of being a non-wrestling character, it has to be Paul Heyman. Alright, we had Theodore Long but speaking in terms of the present, it has to be Paul Heyman.

If we were to look at the slew of wrestlers who came under the banner of a 'Paul Heyman Guy', we would find that each and everyone had created a mark in some way or the other. Although Brock Lesnar is way too defiant to be called a 'Paul Heyman Guy', he is still managed by Heyman. And if we were to look at the recent developments, we could say that it might be time for some new wrestler to be managed by him.

The events that unfolded

The last episode of WWE Raw ended with Brock Lesnar finally coming out to the ring. He asked if anyone has any problem with him and proceeded to attack Kurt Angle. The segment ended with Brock Lesnar attacking Paul Heyman. Although the segment lacked the impact or the intensity that the WWE could have created, it hinted at one thing clearly, that things aren't too great between Lesnar and Heyman either

The speculations

Brock Lesnar would be facing Roman Reigns at SummerSlam with the Universal Championship on the line. From the state of affairs, it seems that Brock Lesnar is to lose the title in one way or the other.

Also, fans are tired of Brock Lesnar holding on to the title for so long and only putting up squash matches occasionally. While the WWE Universe might have wanted to see Lashley take on Brock Lesnar, it seems like WWE is hell-bent on giving Roman the opportunity to end the reign of the beast. Even if Reigns fails to win the title at SummerSlam, there is a chance of the Money in the Bank contract being cashed in (might be a bit reminiscent of the time Seth Rollins did it).

However, there is one thing that is to be considered above all else. If rumours are to be believed, Lesnar's contract with the WWE ends soon and it might be for this reason that they are considering putting an end to this reign.

However, from what we can see, Paul Heyman isn't going anywhere as of now. He may go on a hiatus after Brock Lesnar loses the title and he leaves the WWE. However, we may continue seeing him again. In such a case, it might be just a matter of time before we see a new 'Paul Heyman Guy'.

From what we have seen, every superstar managed by Paul Heyman has been able to create a solid presence on the show and it would be only justified if this time, someone from the current roster is given the position rather than a part-timer like Brock Lesnar.