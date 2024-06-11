Is Iyo Sky leaving WWE? Exploring her future after surprising Marigold announcement

WWE Superstar Iyo Sky has officially been announced for a huge match outside the Stamford-based promotion. Dream Star Fighting Marigold, which is a Japanese women's wrestling promotion, will be holding its first pay-per-view this summer. The company announced the former WWE Women's Champion for its upcoming event, Summer Destiny, which will be held in July.

The announcement from DSF Marigold has got fans speculating about the Damage CTRL member's future in the Stamford-based promotion and whether she'd be heading back to Japan. Sky has been seen behaving frantically on Monday Night RAW for the last few weeks, which has added fuel to the rumors, with many believing that she might be unhappy with her booking.

However, Iyo Sky is not leaving WWE. The former WWE Women's Champion will compete in Rossy Ogawa's promotion's inaugural event, Summer Destiny, due to a partnership between WWE and Marigold. The two companies have joined hands for a collaboration, under which they will be working together.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Therefore, with Iyo Sky being a top star in the WWE's women's division, she will be representing the sports entertainment giant when she competes at Marigold's event. The Genius of the Sky is signed with WWE under a multi-year contract, with her future locked with the sports entertainment giant.

Details on Iyo Sky's upcoming match at DSF Marigold

Dream Star Fighting Marigold is a Japanese women's wrestling promotion that was formed in April this year. The Rossy Ogawa-led company will be holding its inaugural pay-per-view next month, where several wrestlers will compete in various matches. The promotion exemplifies the evolution of women's wrestling.

Iyo Sky will battle Utami Hayashishita at Summer Destiny, which will be held at Ryogoku Kokugikan. The spectacular show will take place on July 13, 2024. For those unfamiliar with the name, Utami is a renowned Japanese wrestler who made her mark in Stardom before joining Marigold.

The match between Sky and Hayashishita is being advertised as "Queen of Queen" with the stars being two of the most decorated names in Japanese pro wrestling. This match is reported to be the main event of Marigold's inaugural pay-per-view, Summer Destiny.

Expand Tweet

The two women will battle each other for the first time, with it being hyped as the ultimate dream match. It remains to be seen how things unfold in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback