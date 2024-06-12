What is IYO SKY’s upcoming non-WWE project about? Exploring impact on wrestling future

IYO SKY is expected to go to Japan for a special appearance where she will take on Utami Hayashishita in Marigold's Summer Destiny Event. Marigold is a new women's wrestling promotion, which was founded by Rossy Ogawa last April.

Showing up at Marigold for one match doesn't mean that the former women's champion will leave WWE. Instead, it is rather a part of the company's plan to build up partnerships with smaller wrestling promotions of late.

The negotiations reportedly started back in March and the two sides finally reached an agreement for a match in the summer.

The match will take place at the Ryogoku Kokugikan National Sumo Arena in Tokyo, on Saturday, July 13. IYO SKY and Rossy Ogawa have worked together at another promotion, named Stardom, where SKY became World Champion twice.

IYO SKY will be expected to miss a chunk of time on RAW due to her appearance in Japan. The star could go off TV later this month and only reappear after her match in Marigold. The former Women's Champion is an integral part of RAW and Damage CTRL and her presence is surely to be missed.

IYO SKY says she is looking forward to her match at Marigold

IYO SKY took to social media and shared her excitement about her match at Marigold, which will take place in mid-July. The former champion called it a 'dream match' and is looking forward to it.

"As a WWE Superstar, I will enter the ring at #マリーゴールド July 13th at Ryogoku Kokugikan. This will be a 'dream match' for women's wrestling fans not only in Japan but all over the world. This premium fight will never happen again. Please look forward to it,'' she wrote on X. (Via translate)

Meanwhile, IYO is trying to find a new direction in her WWE career after losing the WWE Women's Championship to Bayley at WrestleMania 40. Since then, she has missed the opportunity to become Queen of the Ring and has now targeted former NXT champion Lyra Valkyria, who cost her the opportunity to make it to the final of the Queen of the Ring tournament.

At the same time, SKY had another outburst on WWE RAW and urged her faction, Damage CTRL, to change amid a struggling period for the star.

