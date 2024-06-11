WWE star IYO SKY reacts to "dream match" announcement

WWE Superstar IYO SKY lost her cool on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. However, she is ready to channel all her energy into a dream match outside World Wrestling Entertainment for the first time in six years.

On the June 10, 2024, edition of the red brand show, IYO SKY defeated Lyra Valkyria in a singles match. However, the 34-year-old continued to attack the former NXT Women's Champion even though Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane took care of her. Later in a backstage segment, the former WWE Women's Champion was seen frustrated and asserted, "Damage CTRL has to change!"

Following the events of Monday Night RAW, IYO SKY issued a challenge to Utami Hayashishita via video message. As announced by Rossy Ogawa's promotion, Marigold, the two women will lock horns at the Summer Destiny Show on July 13 at the Ryōgoku Sumo Hall.

Taking to X (Twitter), the Damage CTRL member shared her reaction to the major match announcement outside the Stamford-based promotion.

"As a WWE Superstar, I will enter the ring at #マリーゴールド July 13th at Ryogoku Kokugikan. This will be a 'dream match' for women's wrestling fans not only in Japan but all over the world. This premium fight will never happen again. Please look forward to it,'' she said.

Check out the original version of IYO SKY's tweet below:

WWE veteran calls out commentator after remarks about IYO SKY's match on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo pointed out a major mistake made by RAW commentators during the Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY match on last night's episode of the flagship show.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that WWE was trying to push the match between the two women despite having no history whatsoever.

"I swear to god, bro, they [commentators] said during the course of the match, 'Oh, there's a lot of history between these!' Where? Christ, we watch this show every week; what history did we miss?" he said.

It will be interesting to see if The Genius of The Sky makes a few changes to Damage CTRL in the upcoming weeks.

