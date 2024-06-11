WWE aired the latest Monday Night RAW episode from Toledo, Ohio. This was the last show of the red brand before Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, so it was definitely exciting. Former champion IYO SKY got revenge over Lyra Valkyria with a win, but according to former RAW head writer Vince Russo, it wasn't as significant as the company presented it.

IYO lost her title to former Damage CTRL member Bayley at WrestleMania, while Lyra spoiled her aim to become the Queen of the Ring. The losses have impacted the Genius of the Sky, and her frustration has been visible in the last two weeks.

Despite her win over the Irish woman, IYO was seen screaming in frustration backstage for the second week in a row and saying that the group needs to change.

Reviewing the show on the Legion of RAW with co-host Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo said that WWE was trying to push this as a grudge match on commentary. Still, he said, no significant history gave this match extra importance.

"I swear to god bro, they said during the course of the match, 'Oh there's a lot of history between these...' Where? [...] Chris we watch this show every week, what history did we miss?" [9:12-9:28]

It will be interesting to see Damage CTRL's new direction after SKY's recent outbursts.

What did you think of WWE RAW this week?

