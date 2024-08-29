Is Jacob Fatu banned from flying overseas? Exploring the details

Jacob Fatu is the X-factor and Enforcer of The New Bloodline and has been key to the group's success thus far. But recently, concerns have arisen about The Samoan Werewolf's availability. His recent injury aside, Fatu also has a criminal record. He was jailed in a robbery case when he was 18. With that in mind, many are wondering if he is banned from flying overseas.

With Bash in Berlin around the corner, this question will be at the top of everyone's list. After all, it's important to note that some countries can be a bit strict when it comes to handing out visas to former convicts. However, reports suggest that while this was a concern for Jacob Fatu, he has been allowed to make the trip overseas.

According to Fightful Select, Fatu was able to make the trip over to Europe and is even a part of the promotion's European Tour. The report confirms that this is a great sign for his WWE future. Notably, the Sports Entertainment juggernaut used a 'High-Powered' Immigration Law Firm to get the 32-year-old cleared to enter Canada for the recent Money in the Bank PLE.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

It's great to hear that The Samoan Werewolf's past will not affect his involvement in future shows. With the Stamford-based promotion looking to do more and more shows overseas, it's understandable why it was a huge concern.

Jacob Fatu was recently spotted without his walking boot

Many still remember the devastating Frog Splash Jacob Fatu delivered on Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. It was a huge moment that pretty much took The American Nightmare out of the game, as he looked all set to lose to Solo Sikoa. However, The Samoan Werewolf also suffered an injury during the spot.

Fatu injured his ankle, and, in the last few weeks, he was seen sporting a walking boot. This had many concerned, as they wondered if the 32-year-old would be out of action for a while. But as luck would have it, the SmackDown star now seems fit as a fiddle, as he was recently seen without his walking boot during a live event.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Jacob Fatu competes in Berlin this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback