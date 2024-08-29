  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jacob Fatu
  • Is Jacob Fatu banned from flying overseas? Exploring the details

Is Jacob Fatu banned from flying overseas? Exploring the details

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Aug 29, 2024 13:52 GMT
Jacob Fatu [Image credits: WWE.com]
Jacob Fatu! [Image via WWE.com]

Jacob Fatu is the X-factor and Enforcer of The New Bloodline and has been key to the group's success thus far. But recently, concerns have arisen about The Samoan Werewolf's availability. His recent injury aside, Fatu also has a criminal record. He was jailed in a robbery case when he was 18. With that in mind, many are wondering if he is banned from flying overseas.

With Bash in Berlin around the corner, this question will be at the top of everyone's list. After all, it's important to note that some countries can be a bit strict when it comes to handing out visas to former convicts. However, reports suggest that while this was a concern for Jacob Fatu, he has been allowed to make the trip overseas.

According to Fightful Select, Fatu was able to make the trip over to Europe and is even a part of the promotion's European Tour. The report confirms that this is a great sign for his WWE future. Notably, the Sports Entertainment juggernaut used a 'High-Powered' Immigration Law Firm to get the 32-year-old cleared to enter Canada for the recent Money in the Bank PLE.

also-read-trending Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

It's great to hear that The Samoan Werewolf's past will not affect his involvement in future shows. With the Stamford-based promotion looking to do more and more shows overseas, it's understandable why it was a huge concern.

Jacob Fatu was recently spotted without his walking boot

Many still remember the devastating Frog Splash Jacob Fatu delivered on Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. It was a huge moment that pretty much took The American Nightmare out of the game, as he looked all set to lose to Solo Sikoa. However, The Samoan Werewolf also suffered an injury during the spot.

Fatu injured his ankle, and, in the last few weeks, he was seen sporting a walking boot. This had many concerned, as they wondered if the 32-year-old would be out of action for a while. But as luck would have it, the SmackDown star now seems fit as a fiddle, as he was recently seen without his walking boot during a live event.

It will be interesting to see if Jacob Fatu competes in Berlin this weekend.

Have you met Umaga's son yet?

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी