Major update on Jacob Fatu's injury status ahead of WWE Bash in Berlin

WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu suffered an injury at SummerSlam 2024 before Roman Reigns made his much-awaited return. However, a recent video circulating on social media has offered a positive update about the new Enforcer of The Bloodline.

The Samoan Werewolf sent Cody Rhodes crashing through the commentary table with a Frog Splash during the latter's Undisputed WWE Title Match against Solo Sikoa at The Biggest Part of The Summer. Fatu seemingly injured his ankle during the spot and was seen using a walking boot on TV since the PLE in Cleveland.

Meanwhile, the official WWE Deutschland Instagram account posted a video from the August 27 house show in Oberhausen, in which Jacob Fatu was seen accompanying WWE Tag Team Champions Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa to the ring. Notably, The Bloodline member was seen without his walking boot, suggesting that Jacob has recovered from his previous injury.

Wrestling veteran appreciates WWE's massive Jacob Fatu decision

On the go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of SummerSlam 2024, The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano of #DIY to claim the WWE Tag Team Title.

However, on the August 23, 2024, installment of Friday Night SmackDown, the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, revealed that The Samoan Werewolf would be his private Enforcer. This meant Jacob had to hand over the title to Tonga Loa.

During his appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell commended the company's decision to sow seeds of discord between Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

"That was good [laughs]. But when he [Solo Sikoa] said hand your title to Tonga, everybody's head started going, 'Okay, where are we going here?' And they could just see the future. It opens up a lot of doors. He turned around, and it was okay for now. But I like the way they create these scenarios that they can come back to," Mantell said.

Fans will have to wait and see how the storyline between The Bloodline faction and Roman Reigns unfolds in the coming weeks.

