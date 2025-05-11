Is Jeff Cobb related to WWE star Roman Reigns?

WWE Backlash 2025 kicked off with the fatal four-way United States Championship match. The bout was undoubtedly a back-and-forth affair. Damian Priest took Drew McIntyre out by putting him through the table and got himself KO’d in the process. Doctors had to rush to check on them.
Meanwhile, LA Knight and Jacob Fatu continued the match. The Megastar was about to put The Samoan Werewolf through the announcer's table when a hooded man from the crowd took Knight out. The attacker was revealed to be Jeff Cobb. Solo Sikoa introduced Cobb to Fatu, who seemed shocked to see a new Bloodline member.
Fatu connected his signature moonsault on LA Knight and retained his championship. The New Bloodline is seemingly back in power, with Jeff Cobb getting added as the newest soldier to Sikoa’s crew.
Since the Hawaiian Hulk officially joined WWE and was involved directly with The Bloodline, fans have been wondering if he is also part of the Anoa’i family lineage.
Is Jeff Cobb related to Roman Reigns? The answer is no; Cobb is not related to Reigns or any of the company's other Samoan Superstars. The former NJPW star is of Filipino descent on his mother's side, who was born in Guam. WWE's newest Superstar was born in Hawaii but later moved to Guam with his family, and he's not related by blood to the Anoa'i clan.
Bloodline tensions might increase after Jeff Cobb debuted at WWE Backlash 2025
Jeff Cobb’s shocking debut in WWE as Solo Sikoa’s newest recruit was a surprise to everyone watching live, including Jacob Fatu, as he seemed confused and stunned by the 42-year-old's appearance.
The upcoming edition of SmackDown could unfold a new layer of tension with the Bloodline, which has been growing with every passing week, especially between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf could question Sikoa for making a blunt decision without discussing it.
Sikoa and Fatu might again argue, laying the foundation for a potential break-up. However, the angle proposed is mere speculation, and it will be interesting to see how things unfold with The Bloodline after the new member has officially joined the crew at Backlash 2025.