WATCH: Is John Cena the best WWE Superstar of all time?

John Cena made his long-awaited return to WWE on the Money in the Bank go-home episode of RAW. Despite his hectic schedule in Hollywood, The Cenation Leader did not miss the opportunity to celebrate 20 years in the company.

Cena became such a huge star during his tenure at the promotion and is widely regarded as one of the best to step foot inside the squared circle. It's hard to find a list of wrestling Mt. Rushmore without John Cena.

John Cena has various reasons to be called the greatest WWE Superstar

Many other stars such as The Rock, Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, Triple H, and The Undertaker can be deemed as all-time greats. But reasons why we think Big Match John is better than all these names are:

Consistency

One of the most decorated superstars

Character and gimmick

Granted more wish than any other superstars

Beyond the ring

