Is Kayla Braxton done with wrestling after leaving WWE?

Many WWE in-ring performers and personalities have left the company in the past few months; among them was Kayla Braxton. While others have already signed with a new promotion, the 33-year-old has decided to pursue a different path.

Kayla Braxton joined WWE in 2016, initially serving as NXT's host and ring announcer. She began her role as an interviewer the following year, pulling double duties on the Tuesday show and the main roster. In 2019, she was officially moved to the main roster, joining SmackDown and serving as a backstage interviewer. She became a co-host of The Bump and SmackDown LowDown.

Kayla officially left the company at the end of June. Meanwhile, it seems fans won't see her in the wrestling world for a while.

Trending

While on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Kayla Braxton, aka Kayla Becker, was asked if she was done with wrestling now that she left WWE. She answered that she was but still views wrestling as her family and love and didn't turn down a possible cameo in the future.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

"Yeah, I think so. That's one thing with our fans. 'Oh, leaving WWE, must be going to AEW or OnlyFans.' It's like the only two options they think you have. Actually, I'm doing neither. Wrestling will always be a love of mine and a family of mine. I really didn't want to pigeonhole myself as a host and broadcaster. I wanted to see what else I could do out there. There is always a possibility I pop in for a fun cameo or something down the road. I think my time is done," [H/T: Fightful]

Kayla has been busy in her time away from wrestling. She recently announced that she wrapped up filming for a movie, a comedic thriller called Strangehold, and is still working on many more ventures. While on The Wrestling Classic, she said that she is in the works of hosting new shows and is writing and producing a show that she considers her passion project.

Why did Kayla Braxton leave WWE?

Fortunately for Kayla Braxton, the reason for her departure from the company wasn't due to anything negative and was purely for personal reasons.

While on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Kayla shared that she was presented with good opportunities outside the Stamford-based promotion, and she did not want to regret not taking them. Braxton said it felt like the universe was presenting her options outside the wrestling company and she should take them.

It remains to be seen what is next for Kayla Braxton in her other ventures outside WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback