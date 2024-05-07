Is Kevin Owens injured following Backlash 2024? What we know after WWE didn't put him in the King of the Ring tournament

At Backlash 2024, Kevin Owens teamed up with Randy Orton to face Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga of The Bloodline in a Tag Team Street Fight. While Owens and Orton ended up losing the match, they put up a great battle and entertained the packed arena in Lyon.

However, after The Viper was included in the King of the Ring tournament bracket and Owens was not, it led to questions about whether the Canadian suffered an injury at Backlash. After all, he was part of some brutal spots in the match. However, it does not seem like The PrizeFighter is injured.

If anything, the SmackDown Superstar is selling the beatdown from The Bloodline at the end of their match. At Backlash in France, the end of the Tag Team Street Fight witnessed the inclusion of Tama Tonga's younger brother, Tanga Loa, who helped The Bloodline beat Owens and Orton.

While the two teams haven't interacted since then, it will be interesting to see what happens on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Given how Tanga Loa interfered in the match, Owens and Orton are bound to take revenge and teach him a lesson.

WWE legend appreciated Kevin Owens after Backlash

Those who watch WWE are aware of the great performer Kevin Owens is. Whether Owens is holding a title or not, he always gives his 100 percent in the ring. The same was on display when he teamed up with Randy Orton and faced The Bloodline at Backlash 2024.

Owens' performance in this particular match led to WWE legend Mark Henry praising him. During an episode of Busted Open Radio, Henry had several words of praise for the Canadian.

"I thought that the violence and the aggression and the physicality set the tempo for the whole pay-per-view and Kevin Owens, listen, the dude is worth his weight in gold! He is not going to shy away from anything. He's going to suggest to you something that's going to make you go, 'Alright. Are we doing that? Then that's what we're doing!' I love that because there's no fear,'' said Henry.

After an incredible performance at Backlash France, it will be interesting to see the kind of push Kevin Owens and Randy Orton get. It will also be worth observing if they can capture the Tag Team Championship at some point.

