Is Kevin Owens’ injury from WWE SmackDown real? What we know

Kevin Owens suffered a terrible injury on WWE SmackDown last Friday. The Prizefighter reportedly fractured his 4th and 5th metacarpal during the match with Grayson Waller on the show. Fans might be wondering if the injury is real or part of a storyline.

Kevin Owens’ injury is 100% part of his storyline on WWE SmackDown. The Prizefighter competed at a Holiday Tour live event from the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, last night. He teamed up with LA Knight to defeat The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa).

The injury occurred when Austin Theory attacked Owens during his match with Waller by stomping his hand onto the ringside steel steps. WWE posted a clip of Owens being taken backstage for an X-ray after the match.

It is worth mentioning that Owens is among the eight participants announced for the United States Championship number one contender’s tournament, which begins next Friday.

Will Kevin Owens appear on WWE SmackDown next Friday?

It is unknown if Kevin Owens will work the Tribute to the Troops special edition of WWE SmackDown on December 8, 2023. The Prizefighter doesn’t have a match scheduled for the event next week. That being said, he could appear in a backstage segment, or cut an in-ring promo.

WWE has already announced a couple of matches and segments for the show, including CM Punk’s return to the blue brand for the first time in almost 10 years. The Straight Edge Superstar last appeared on the January 24, 2014, episode of SmackDown.

Here’s the line-up announced so far for the event:

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

Santos Escobar vs. Dragon Lee – United States Championship Tournament

Karrion Kross vs. Bobby Lashley – United States Championship Tournament

CM Punk returns

