Is Kevin Owens tougher than Floyd Mayweather? Exploring Logan Paul's viral statement

Logan Paul is one of the most versatile athletes in the world. From amateur wrestling to boxing, and now pro wrestling, it's almost like Paul can do it all. On top of all that is his ability to draw big-money fights. This was the case when he took on Floyd 'Money' Mayweather and The Prizefighter, Kevin Owens.

Both Mayweather and Owens are warriors in the ring, and rarely do they ever take a loss. Having had the opportunity to step into the ring with both of them, Logan Paul knows just how difficult it is to go toe-to-toe with each of them. With that in mind, who was the tougher opponent for the social media sensation?

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Logan Paul revealed all. Much to the surprise of many, despite his distaste for Owens, Paul admitted that fighting KO was a lot harder than fighting one of the greatest boxers of all time. It all comes down to just how much more of a skill set is necessary to thrive in pro wrestling.

"Fighting Kevin Owens was harder than fighting Floyd Mayweather. Wrestling is the hardest thing I've ever done in my life. There is no industry that requires the amount of skill set all in one like the WWE. It is crazy," said Paul.

Paul further elaborated on this revelation, suggesting that one of the other reasons why being a WWE Superstar is tougher than being a boxer, is the fact that in boxing, one only has to worry about their opponent, but in WWE one has to worry about a packed arena.

"The amount of things you have to think about. When you're boxing, I'm worried about one person. When I'm wrestling I'm worried about 60,000 people in the arena," added Paul.

You can watch his comments in the video below:

It certainly was quite the claim from Logan Paul and one that won't sit well with Floyd Mayweather. However, The Maverick will have no time to worry about what Mayweather thinks, since he's got both KO and Randy Orton to worry about at WrestleMania XL where he defends his United States Championship against them in a Triple Threat match.

Logan Paul believes Damian Priest might be after his United States Championship

Kevin Owens and Floyd Mayweather weren't the only things Logan Paul talked about on The Pat McAfee Show. He also spoke about his upcoming match at WrestleMania 40, one that sees him take on both The Prizefighter and The Viper in a Triple Threat match. While it is a daunting task, his two direct opponents could only be part of his worries.

As he revealed to Pat McAfee, The Judgment Day may be a group that he has to look out for. After all, it's nearly been a year since Damian Priest became Señor Money In the Bank. With that in mind, it's safe to say that Priest might be feeling antsy. He seems to have warned Paul that he may be coming for his title.

There is every possibility that Damian Priest has set his sights on the United States Championship, however with all the singles title holders present under the same roof and on the card for WrestleMania XL, there is no knowing what Priest might be planning or what situation he might decide to take advantage of.

