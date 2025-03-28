Is Lilian Garcia leaving WWE? The truth revealed after she was replaced on SmackDown

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Mar 28, 2025 11:39 GMT
Lilian Garcia
Lilian Garcia [Image source: wwe.com]

Lilian Garcia is one of the most iconic personalities in WWE, having been a ring announcer for the promotion for decades. The 58-year-old had been working on SmackDown for the past few months. However, the upcoming episode of the blue brand will see a big change as prominent figure Mark Shunock is set to replace Garcia as the show's ring announcer.

This has caused fans to speculate about her status. Well, Lilian Garcia is not leaving WWE. Despite being replaced on SmackDown, the veteran will remain associated with the Stamford-based promotion in various other projects. Garcia's return to ring announcing was seemingly a temporary move from the beginning.

The 58-year-old will now be seen at the upcoming editions of Saturday Night's Main Event, where she will make the introductions for superstars. The company often builds the show around the retro theme. Hence, there could be no one better than Lilian Garcia to introduce performers in her iconic voice.

also-read-trending Trending
WWE has seemingly reserved the veteran for occasional appearances at special events, as she will not be regularly seen on weekly TV from now on. It will be interesting to see when fans get a glimpse of Garcia next on television.

What did Lilian Garcia have to say about her brief run on weekly WWE TV?

Lilian Garcia recently appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where she opened up about several things. While speaking about her current run in WWE, the veteran said that she was totally aware that her comeback as a ring announcer on weekly TV was not supposed to be a permanent move.

Despite knowing that, she accepted the offer with open arms and was more than pleased to play the role. The legend felt it was a privilege to work for WWE again and do what she loved the most. Therefore, she praised the company for allowing her to come back.

During the interview, Lilian Garcia expressed her utmost gratitude towards the Stamford-based promotion. The 58-year-old told WWE that she was willing to help and work there whenever the company needed her. Garcia's words only reflected her love and passion for the promotion.

Garcia also expressed her excitement about getting the honor to do ring announcing at Saturday Night's Main Event. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the iconic ring announcer now that her appearances have become sporadic.

Edited by Pratik Singh
