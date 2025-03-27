New WWE SmackDown announcer confirmed; Lilian Garcia officially replaced

WWE has officially signed a new personality as a ring announcer for SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 41. This comes just two weeks after Lilian Garcia announced her departure from the blue brand.

Lilian Garcia took over Samantha Irvin's role in October 2024 as the ring announcer on Monday Night RAW. Following a brief run on the red brand, the veteran moved to SmackDown. On March 15, the 58-year-old confirmed that she would only be announcing for Saturday Night's Main Event shows as her full-time run with the Friday night brand had concluded.

Earlier today, Mark Shunock announced on X/Twitter that he was set to join SmackDown as the new ring announcer. The star also confirmed his name in the Stamford-based promotion will be 'Mark Nash' upon his debut on the blue brand on March 28 at The O2 Arena in London, England.

"Stepping into a new ring with @WWE. Thrilled to join Friday Night SmackDown. Mark 'Nash' will see you tomorrow night at @TheO2," he wrote.

Lilian Garcia opened up about working in WWE under Triple H's regime

The former SmackDown ring announcer recently sat for an interview with Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast. During the chat, Garcia commented on returning to WWE with Triple H at the helm.

Lilian Garcia viewed her time working with The Game and other former coworkers as a reunion with her family, as she had no other immediate relatives.

"Working back with Triple H and seeing all of these people that I worked with for so many years, all the agents now that are the producers that are there. It's my family. I don't have my parents anymore, I didn't have kids, and I'm not in a relationship, I'm in Atlanta by myself," she said.

Only time will tell how Mark Nash will fare in his role as Lilian Garcia's replacement on Friday Night SmackDown.

