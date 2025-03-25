"It's my family" - 58-year-old female legend opens up about working in WWE under Triple H regime

The new era of WWE spearheaded by Triple H, officially commenced at last year's WrestleMania. A female WWE legend recently reflected on being a part of the Stamford-based promotion under the leadership of The King of Kings.

Lilian Garcia returned to the company full-time on Monday Night RAW and took over Samantha Irvin's role in October 2024. After a brief run on the red brand, she moved to SmackDown.

Recently, Garcia revealed that her time on SmackDown had ended. The 58-year-old female legend will be the ring announcer for Saturday Night's Main Event moving forward.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Lilian Garcia spoke about her experience rejoining the sports entertainment giant under The Game's regime. The veteran also discussed the close relationships she had with agents and producers.

"Working back with Triple H and seeing all of these people that I worked with for so many years, all the agents now that are the producers that are there. It's my family. I don't have my parents anymore, I didn't have kids, and I'm not in a relationship, I'm in Atlanta by myself," Garcia said.

The 58-year-old ring announcer conveyed her gratitude for the company's desire to keep her involved and said she considered World Wrestling Entertainment her family.

"So it is my family, and that's what's so beautiful, and the fact that they [WWE] said, 'Look, we really want to work this out to keep you in some capacity here.' Man, that's music to my ears and just to my heart," Garcia added. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Lilian Garcia sends heartwarming message to top WWE champion after leaving SmackDown

After Garcia announced her exit from SmackDown, she sent a heartfelt message to the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The veteran heavily praised The American Nightmare.

On X (formerly Twitter), Lilian Garcia expressed her admiration for Cody Rhodes' journey and acknowledged his hard-earned success as a great champion.

"Such a special moment captured in Spain and such a privilege to have been able to witness the evolution of @americannightmarecody all these years. He has earned every bit of his success and has proven to be a true champion that will forever be remembered as one of the greats!! Much love and respect to you, Cody!''

Only time will tell if Lilian Garcia will be back on the main roster following WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

