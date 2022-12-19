Is Lionel Messi the greatest footballer ever? This former WWE Champion thinks so 

Lionel Messi wrote his name into the history books for the umpteenth time when he led Argentina to victory in the FIFA World Cup final. In doing so, he added the one trophy his astonishing resume has been missing this entire time, and he did it in style.

Messi is the greatest footballer of all time to a large number of football fans. His performances this season have had many more join the bandwagon. People across the world worship the little man from Rosario and recognize his greatness, including a former WWE Champion.

Naturally, since we kept you in suspense there, you will want to know who this person is. It was none other than Drew McIntyre, who had simple but glowing words of praise for the former Barcelona superstar.

Drew McIntyre @DMcIntyreWWE



#FIFAWorldCup Can it be denied anymore? The greatest to ever play the game. Congrats to Messi and Argentina! Can it be denied anymore? The greatest to ever play the game. Congrats to Messi and Argentina! #FIFAWorldCup

Following the final, McIntyre took to Twitter to hail Lionel Messi. He addressed him as the greatest player to have ever kicked a ball, firmly putting his stance on the G.O.A.T. debate out there.

“Can it be denied anymore? The greatest to ever play the game. Congrats to Messi and Argentina!”

The WWE Superstar is a huge fan of football and regularly watches the sport. He will have had a blast yesterday like millions around the world.

Lionel Messi's phenomenal achievement

By winning the FIFA World Cup yesterday, Lionel Messi surpassed the likes of Pele and Diego Maradona in the eyes of many. There hasn't been another player in football history who has the flair, the trophies, the goals, the creativity, the magic factor, and the ability to combine them all at once.

Messi has always been the greatest player in football history to many, but after the penalty shootout in Qatar, it was cemented as a fact for a sizable population of the footballing fraternity. Among them was Jake Paul, who was dazzled by the PSG forward's performance enough to declare him the greatest athlete of all time on Twitter.

"Hard to admit as an American...but Messi may be the greatest athlete ever. 5’7, 148 lbs....Greatest non-penalty scorer of all time, greatest assister of all time. In a sport that has more people playing it than any other. GAOAT. Agree?"

The final win for Lionel Messi was simply euphoric. It was, put simply, one of the greatest games of football to have ever been played. The hype from it will take a few days to die down, but you can bet that it will be immortalized in sporting history.

