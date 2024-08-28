Is Liv Morgan Dominik Mysterio's girlfriend? Exploring what defines their relationship

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have a steamy romance brewing on Monday Night RAW. 'Daddy Dom' seems to be on top of the world with Morgan's arms wrapped around him and shows no signs of remorse for crushing Rhea Ripley's heart! Well, he might have a good reason for that.

When Ripley was his on-screen girlfriend, she might have had a hold on him that Mysterio didn't appreciate but couldn't voice it. However, with Morgan as his on-screen girlfriend, Dominik Mysterio revealed what makes their relationship work. However, it must be noted that Liv Morgan is only his on-screen girlfriend. In real life, Mysterio is married to his high school girlfriend, Marie Juliette.

"[This relationship that you're currently in with Liv you'd say is far superior to your previous one?] 100%. I just think the fact that there's, you know, equal respect. She just kinda accepts me for who I am as far as like just chicken tender-loving, video game-playing, mustache-having, mullet-wearing, you know, it just, she accepts me."

In fact, Liv Morgan cited a similar reason to explain why Dominik Mysterio would never betray her, even though he betrayed his father and Rhea Ripley in the past.

Dominik Mysterio revealed his wife's reaction to his on-screen romances

Being a sports entertainer's wife has one worried about the injuries and surgeries. However, Mysterio's wife is witnessing her husband create steamy moments with Liv Morgan and previously, Rhea Ripley. Meanwhile, she seems to have mastered the art of distinguishing between reel and real life.

During his appearance on IMPAULSIVE, The Judgment Day member discussed his wife's reaction to Rhea Ripley licking his face on live television. Marie Juliette's first message to him was about a tarantula in the garage rather than questioning his in-ring scripted work.

"I do what I do on TV...when Rhea licked my face, the first text I got from her was, 'There's a tarantula in our garage."

The couple met in 2011 and got engaged in 2023. Dominik Mysterio tied the knot with Marie Juliette in March 2024.

