Dominik Mysterio reveals the one aspect in which Liv Morgan is better than Rhea Ripley as a girlfriend

Dominik Mysterio dumped Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. He recently disclosed why his current relationship is superior to his former one.

After seducing him for several weeks, Morgan succeeded in stealing Dirty Dom from his Mami. The former NXT North American Champion turned on Ripley at SummerSlam, costing the 27-year-old her Women's World Championship match against the current titleholder. In a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg on the Cheap Heat podcast, Dominik explained why his relationship with Liv is far superior to his romance with Rhea.

The Judgment Day member pointed out that Morgan, unlike Ripley, accepts him for who he is and they have mutual respect:

"[This relationship that you're currently in with Liv you'd say is far superior to your previous one?] 100%. I just think the fact that there's, you know, equal respect. She just kinda accepts me for who I am as far as like just chicken tender-loving, video game-playing, mustache-having, mullet-wearing, you know, it just, she accepts me," he said. [From 03:03 to 03:24]

Liv Morgan believes Dominik Mysterio will never betray her for the same reason

Besides Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio has also betrayed his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, during his young career in the Stamford-based company. However, Liv Morgan is confident she will not suffer the same fate.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, the Women's World Champion stated that what differentiates her from Ripley and Rey is that she accepts her Daddy Dom for who he is:

"It's because I understand Dominik and I accept him exactly for who he is. And I think that's what is different between me and Rhea Ripley and me and his father. They didn't accept him but I do. [...] So, I'm not a slight bit worried, not even a little bit. I haven't even thought that way. You're crazy for thinking that way," she said.

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan will square off against Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest at Bash in Berlin. It would be interesting to see if the self-proclaimed most dominant couple in WWE would defeat The Terror Twins.

Please credit Cheap Heat podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

