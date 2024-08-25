Liv Morgan reveals major reason why Dominik Mysterio won't betray her like he did with Rhea Ripley and his father

Dominik Mysterio turned on his former on-screen girlfriend, Rhea Ripley, at WWE SummerSlam to side with Liv Morgan. The latter recently revealed why she trusts Dirty Dom not to betray her, too.

The former NXT North American Champion has a history of betrayal. After breaking into the business alongside his father, Rey Mysterio, he turned on the WWE Hall of Famer to side with Ripley and The Judgment Day. He recently dumped The Eradicator for the Women's World Champion. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Morgan was asked why she thinks Dominik would not do the same to her.

The Women's World Champion revealed that the thought never crossed her mind, claiming she has a significant reason to trust her Daddy Dom. She stated that she understands and accepts him for who he is, adding that that is the difference between her and Ripley & Rey Mysterio:

"It's because I understand Dominik and I accept him exactly for who he is. And I think that's what is different between me and Rhea Ripley and me and his father. They didn't accept him but I do. [...] So, I'm not a slight bit worried, not even a little bit. I haven't even thought that way. You're crazy for thinking that way," she said. [From 02:22 to 02:49]

Liv Morgan wants to prove that she and Dominik Mysterio are the best couple in WWE

In a few days, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio will team up to square off against Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest at Bash in Berlin. The Women's World Champion vowed to shut The Terror Twins up in the German capital.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan disclosed in her interview with TMZ Sports that she hopes her feud with Ripley would end at the upcoming premium live event after she and her Daddy Dom cement themselves as the best couple in WWE:

"There's so much hatred that this could go on as long as possible. But totally willing and hopefully ending it at Bash in Berlin when Daddy Dom and I completely, you know, cement that we are the best couple in WWE, the most iconic, the most historic, the hottest, the most powerful, and the most dominant," she said.

Last Monday on RAW, The Judgment Day destroyed The Terror Twins. It would be interesting to see if Finn Balor, Carlito, and JD McDonagh would help their teammates defeat Ripley and Damian Priest at Bash in Berlin.

Please credit TMZ Sports and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any transcription.

