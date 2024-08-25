Liv Morgan reveals WWE feud with Rhea Ripley will end when she and Daddy Dom prove 6 things

Liv Morgan has been out to destroy Rhea Ripley since her return to WWE following several months of injury earlier this year. She recently stated that she hopes to end her feud with The Eradicator at Bash in Berlin after she and Dominik Mysterio prove six things.

After weeks of being seduced by Morgan, Dominik turned on his Mami at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Finn Balor also betrayed his former Judgment Day teammate, Damian Priest, that night, costing him the World Heavyweight Championship. The Archer of Infamy and Ripley will now team up to fight the Women's World Champion and Dirty Dom in a Mixed Tag Team Match at Bash in Berlin.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Morgan revealed that there is so much hatred between her and Ripley that the feud could go on for a long time. However, she hopes to end it at Bash in Berlin when she and Dominik cement themselves as the "hottest couple" in WWE, among several other things:

"There's so much hatred that this could go on as long as possible. But totally willing and hopefully ending it at Bash in Berlin when Daddy Dom and I completely, you know, cement that we are the best couple in WWE, the most iconic, the most historic, the hottest, the most powerful, and the most dominant," she said. [1:29 - 1:48]

Will Liv Morgan get pinned at WWE Bash in Berlin?

Rhea Ripley challenged Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam. However, she failed to dethrone the 30-year-old after interference from Dominik Mysterio.

Speaking on his The Wrestling Matt podcast, former WWE host Matt Camp predicted that Ripley would pin Morgan at Bash in Berlin to set up a Women's World Championship rematch, potentially inside Hell in a Cell, at Bad Blood:

"I would think you set up the Rhea [vs.] Liv rematch for Bad Blood, potentially Hell in a Cell. Some kind of big gimmick match. I don't know if you go Priest [vs.] Dom or Priest [vs.] Finn next month. But I would have to think that Rhea gets the pin on Liv to set up the rematch," he said.

In her interview with TMZ Sports, Morgan vowed to shut Ripley and Priest up at Bash in Berlin. It would be interesting to see if she would deliver on her promise.

Please credit TMZ Sports and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

