Liv Morgan makes bold vow ahead of WWE Bash in Berlin

Liv Morgan will team up with Dominik Mysterio to fight Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest at WWE Bash in Berlin. The Women's World Champion made a bold vow ahead of the anticipated Mixed Tag Team clash.

After returning from injury earlier this year, Morgan embarked on her Revenge Tour, promising to take everything from Rhea Ripley, who had put her on the shelf. She injured The Eradicator, forcing her to relinquish the Women's World Championship.

After winning the title, Morgan then stole The Eradicator's on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, as The Judgment Day member betrayed his former teammate. The faction also turned on Damian Priest, leading the latter to join forces with his Terror Twin, Ripley, to feud with their former 'family.'

As The Archer of Infamy and The Eradicator will seek revenge over Mysterio and Morgan at Bash in Berlin, the Women's World Champion vowed in an interview with TMZ Sports to shut them up and end their feud in the German capital.

"Yes, Daddy Dom and I have a match against Rhea and Damian Priest at Bash in Berlin where we're finally gonna just shut them up and hopefully, you know, end this because I'm kind of embarrassed for them at this point," she said. [1:07 - 1:17]

Check out Morgan's comments in the video below:

Liv Morgan teased stealing another WWE star from Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are real-life best friends. However, wrestling veteran Konnan suggested on the Keepin' It 100 podcast that the two should become lovers on-screen in WWE. He also proposed that Liv Morgan attempt to steal The Archer of Infamy from The Eradicator, as she did with Dominik Mysterio.

In her interview with TMZ Sports, Morgan addressed the possibility of stealing Priest from Ripley. She did not close the door on it potentially happening, as she talked of wanting to destroy her former tag team partner.

"I can say that there is no limit to what I'd be willing to do in my quest to completely obliterate Rhea Ripley. So, I'll leave it at that," she said.

While former WWE host, Matt Camp predicted Ripley would pin Morgan at Bash in Berlin to set up a Women's World Championship match at Bad Blood, WWE analyst, Sam Roberts thinks otherwise. The latter believes Dirty Dom and his partner would emerge victorious with the help of The Judgment Day. It would be interesting to see the outcome of this highly anticipated clash.

