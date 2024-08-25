Liv Morgan teases stealing another man from Rhea Ripley with surprising comment ahead of WWE Bash in Berlin

Liv Morgan stole Dominik Mysterio from Rhea Ripley at WWE SummerSlam. She recently teased taking another man from The Eradicator.

The man in question is none other than Damian Priest. Like Ripley, The Archer of Infamy is no longer in The Judgment Day after getting betrayed by Finn Balor at SummerSlam. He is now standing side-by-side with The Eradicator in their feud with the new formation of the faction, which includes Morgan and Carlito, besides Balor, JD McDonagh, and Mysterio. However, wrestling veteran Konnan and some WWE fans recently speculated about the possibility of the Women's World Champion also stealing Priest from Ripley, as she did with Dirty Dom.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Morgan was asked to respond to those thinking she would go after Priest. The Women's World Champion refused to rule out the possibility of it happening:

"I can say that there is no limit to what I'd be willing to do in my quest to completely obliterate Rhea Ripley. So, I'll leave it at that," she said. [From 0:54 - 1:07]

Can Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio defeat Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest at WWE Bash in Berlin?

The Eradicator and The Archer of Infamy would get their opportunity for revenge on August 31 in the German capital when they square off against Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a Mixed Tag Team Match at WWE Bash in Berlin.

WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently predicted the result of the anticipated clash, disclosing that he thinks the Women's World Champion and Dirty Dom will emerge victorious with the help of The Judgment Day:

"I feel like people are going into Bash in Berlin like expecting, 'Okay, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley are gonna win.' And not necessarily just because it's their turn but because they're like, I mean, those guys, like I just said, look at the dynamics. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, I mean Rhea Ripley wants to beat up both Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan and can. Damian Priest can also beat up Dominik Mysterio. Liv Morgan can't return the favor on Damian Priest. So, it's clear Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are gonna win. I feel like, because of The Judgment Day, that Rhea and Damian are gonna take another loss," he said.

Morgan has kept her promise to take everything from Ripley on her revenge tour. It would be interesting to see if the Women's World Champion would also strip The Eradicator from her Terror Twin.

