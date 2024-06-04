Is Liv Morgan married? What we know about the WWE star's personal life

Liv Morgan is one of the top stars in WWE and the current Women's World Champion. However, her on-screen relationship, which is potentially starting to brew with Dominik Mysterio on Monday Night RAW, has sent the internet into a frenzy. This has also led several fans to wonder about Liv's real-life relationship status.

Morgan is not married, as she has yet to start the chapter of her romantic relationship. In an interview with Open Thoughts, the 29-year-old star revealed that she was currently single. The reigning Women's World Champion added that she was currently focused on her WWE career and that dating someone was not her top priority at the moment.

There were several rumors in the past that Liv Morgan was allegedly dating WWE Superstar Bo Dallas. However, it does not appear to be the case now, as Morgan squashed the rumors of dating in her recent interview. She is determined to become one of the greatest superstars in WWE and wants to rise to the pinnacle of this industry.

Due to the reason that a romantic relationship could stand in the way of her ambition to be great, Morgan has chosen not to enter into one at this time. No wonder the current Women's World Champion has devoted a part of her life to her pro wrestling career.

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan may soon start an on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio

With how things are unfolding on Monday Night RAW lately, it looks like the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour has taken a whole new turn. The 29-year-old star vowed to take 'everything' away from Rhea Ripley now that she has captured the Women's World Championship, which was Ripley's most treasured possession.

It looks like Morgan may soon start an on-screen relationship on RAW, as she has shifted her focus to Dominik Mysterio. After kissing him last week, Liv openly stated on the latest edition of RAW that she intends to take Mami's Latino Heat on her side.

The current Women's World Champion was seen alluring Dominik on several occasions on Monday Night RAW this week. While Liv Morgan first tried to enchant him during her segment on the red brand, she also came to protect Mysterio from Braun Strowman later on in the show. Additionally, she has been promoting her liking for Dirty Dom on social media.

The seeds have been successfully planted, as this could lead to both superstars forming an alliance and starting an on-screen romantic relationship on Monday Night RAW. The Liv Morgan Revenge Tour, which currently took a stop at Dominik Mysterio, may end with breaking apart The Judgment Day on the red brand.

