Is Mandy Rose being erased from WWE history? Exploring the truth

Ex-WWE Superstar Mandy Rose openly expressed her disappointment in the company for seemingly ignoring her role in its history. However, the former NXT Women's Champion's claim may be laced with a technical flaw.

Ad

It all started with the Stamford-based promotion's social media post hailing Stephanie Vaquer as the first-ever Double Champion in NXT's history. This comes after she won the NXT Women's Championship while also holding the NXT Women's North American Championship.

A wrestling fan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to criticize the company for refusing to acknowledge Mandy Rose's double-title win when she had unified the NXT Women's Championship with the top prize on NXT UK. However, the unified title was discontinued.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rose reposted the comment, thanking the fan for acknowledging her and labeled WWE 'pathetic' for overlooking her achievement. However, it is worth noting that she held the unified title, unlike Vaquer, who has separate titles, making her the Double Champion.

Mandy Rose was upset with the WWE storyline involving a real-life friend

Mandy Rose, one of the most popular superstars in the WWE locker room, enjoyed a successful reign as the NXT Women's Champion that lasted over 400 days before her controversial exit.

Ad

However, long before her move to the Black and Gold brand, Rose was part of a tag team alongside Sonya Deville, who revealed how the former was upset with a booking decision back in the day. The creative team wanted a "hair vs Hair" match between the duo, and Rose was upset after finding out that she would get beaten despite being a baby face.

As a result, they brought up their concerns with the authority backstage, who agreed to change the finish. Unfortunately, the story couldn't unfold as planned owing to Sonya Deville's turmoil of dealing with a traumatic real-life stalker situation, which forced her to take time off:

Ad

"Mandy was kind of upset because she's like, 'I'm the babyface here and you've been kicking my a** the whole time.' I saw her point, and we actually went and got the finished changed for me to lose. It was my decision. I went and got it changed. I took time off after that. Storyline wise, but also because of the [stalker] incident." [From 24:21 onwards]

Ad

Mandy Rose was released in 2022, whereas Sony Deville parted ways with WWE early in 2025. It will be interesting to see if the former tag team partners will ever return to the promotion, especially after their comments since making the exit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback