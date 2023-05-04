Is Maria Menounos still associated with WWE? Recalling 44-year-old's feuds in the company

Maria Menounos is a television personality, actress, and journalist who has established herself in the entertainment field. She made her first appearance in WWE on October 12, 2009, when she starred as a guest host on RAW. Things took a surprising turn by the end of the night when Maria made her in-ring debut in a six diva tag team match.

Although she doesn’t compete anymore, Maria Menounos’ association with WWE has continued over the years, with charitable initiatives and guest commentator appearances.

She last appeared at the 2018 Royal Rumble, where she was the guest ring announcer for the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match. Menounos’ last match in the company was on August 18, 2013, at SummerSlam Axxess, where she teamed with Natalya. While it was obvious in her debut that she was not up to par with the tenured superstars, her performance was well-received by fans.

Maria Menounos’ most notable feud was with Beth Phoenix. The 44-year-old was able to clinch the win at WWE Tribute to the Troops on December 11, 2011, due to a pinfall over Phoenix. She showcased her improved skills after undergoing training and fans were won over by her hard work.

Unfortunately, the celebration was short-lived as the former WWE Divas Champion and Eve Torres interrupted the television host’s interview with Kelly Kelly on Extra The four women were held back from one another after Phoenix grabbed Menounos by the chin.

"I seem to remember last time we met, I pinned you." (0:42-0:45)

The confrontation resulted in an official WrestleMania 28 match, where Menounos displayed how far she had come from her first appearance. With boosted confidence and even more in-ring abilities developed, Maria Menounos pinned Phoenix yet again.

Maria Menounos inducted her friend into WWE’s Hall of Fame

Menounos has made countless friends since being in the industry in 2009, though two WWE Superstars are closer to her than the rest.

Bob Backlund and Menounos met while she was in film school at Emerson College. While working on the feature, Backlund was cast, and the two developed an unlikely friendship.

In 2013, she had the honor of inducting her friend into WWE’s Hall of Fame. She posted an open letter containing her heart-wrenching speech full of love and happiness for the former WWE Champion.

"I'm so happy for him. I spend most of the day readig the speech and everytime I would read it, I would cry." (0:13-0:21)

Other than the Hall of Famer, Menounos also formed a close friendship with Daria Berenato, aka Sonya Deville. They met during the UFC AfterBuzz series, which was co-founded by Menounos’ husband, Keven Undergaro.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes