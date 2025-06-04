Is Mariah May related to WWE Champion Tiffany Stratton? Truth revealed

Mariah May made her thunderous debut on the latest episode of WWE NXT. The Glamour immediately made her impact felt as she locked her eyes on the NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne.

Since her contract with AEW had expired, buzz began to circulate. Rumors about her joining the Stamford-based promotion were all over the internet. This has finally come to rest with her incredible debut at World Wrestling Entertainment.

May’s debut has taken the internet by storm, and fans who have experienced Mariah’s unmatched aura are asking multiple questions about her, including her personal life. One such query is whether she is related to WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton. As both share major similarities in appearance and gimmick, fans often draw comparisons between the two.

The answer is no, Mariah May and Tiffany Stratton are not related. May is an English professional wrestler born and raised in London, England. Meanwhile, Stratton is an American gymnast-turned professional wrestler born in Prior Lake, Minnesota. Interestingly, both the Buff Barbie and the Glamour are the same age, at 26.

When Mariah May talked about her comparison with Tiffany Stratton

Speaking on an interview with the Ring The Belle podcast, Mariah May was asked about her being constantly compared to WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton.

May spoke highly about the Buff Barbie and expressed that she is great and likes being compared to Tiffy, as she is a great performer. Mariah also revealed that they have talked in the past and stated that there can be multiple blondes, everyone likes Barbies.

“I don’t mind at all. I think Tiffany’s great, I think she’s a superstar. She’s great in the ring. I love her gears, I’m always like, ‘Yeah, that’s cute.’ Everyone will tag me on her pictures or tag her on my pictures. She’s a sweetheart, we spoken before. At the end of the day, there can be multiple blondes. We all love Barbie, we all love the divas. Me, Anna, and Julia were talking about this. We all love the divas and if you think about our age group, remember we came up on Total Divas and Nikki Bella and stuff, so yes, we’re going to look like Barbie dolls, but we’re also some of the greatest wrestlers,” May said. (H/T Fightful)

With major resemblance, May and Stratton are bound to work together. It will be interesting to see when Tiffany and Mariah cross paths in the Stamford-based promotion.

