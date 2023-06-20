Is Matt Riddle's injury on WWE RAW real?

WWE RAW Superstar Matt Riddle has picked a feud with Gunther, and it has had its repercussions. The Original Bro won his match against Ludwig Kaiser tonight. This prompted Imperium to carry out a brutal assault led by The Ring General himself.

Riddle dominated his opponent throughout the match. A Suplex followed by a Bro Derek got him the pinfall. Post-match, Gunther attacked The King of Bros and rained stomps on his leg while Kaiser held it steady. It was subsequently revealed in a backstage segment featuring two physios that Matt had suffered an injury.

The latest events on WWE RAW have fans concerned about Matt Riddle's well-being. Is his injury real? Judging by the planned-out segments, the answer is no. He did a good job in selling the injury on his leg but probably will be ready to face Gunther soon.

The injury angle was introduced to gain sympathy for the babyface while adding some solid heat between the feuding parties, catalyzing their rumored Intercontinental Championship program.

Matt Riddle's injury would give The Ring General a slight edge in their possible title match at Money in the Bank. There's also a chance that the storyline injury on WWE RAW is to put off their showdown for a later date.

It remains to be seen if The King of Bros manages to 'recover' in a week's time to challenge the long-standing Intercontinental Champion.

WWE RAW stars Matt Riddle and Gunther have a vivid wrestling history

Riddle and Gunther have had outstanding in-ring chemistry whenever they faced each other. The Bro's fast-paced moveset compliments the current Intercontinental Champion's hard-hitting abilities, with both being known for their resilience.

During their time at Progress Atlas Wrestling, Matt Riddle and Gunther put on two banger matches for the top title of the promotion. The latter, formerly known as WALTER, dethroned The Original Bro in July 2017 at Progress Chapter 46. Riddle snatched the Progress Atlas Championship a month later with a clinical performance at Chapter 51.

Could WWE recreate the 'chapters' from six years ago in the ongoing saga? Given the developments on WWE RAW, there is a chance that Matt Riddle's injury will lead to a loss against Gunther in their first match for the Intercontinental Title. He would then go on a classic redemption run.

The Austrian Bruiser has held the title for 373 days, and if anyone could put an end to it, it's likely to be Riddle or NXT stars Ilja Dragunov or Bron Breakker.

