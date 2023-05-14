25-year-old WWE star can bring an end to Gunther's Intercontinental Championship reign

WWE Superstar Gunther has held the Intercontinental Championship for over 335 days now. After dominating the SmackDown roster, The Austrian Anomaly, who has victories over big names like Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and Rey Mysterio, is about to move to RAW. Even though the new brand will give him competition, it doesn't seem like his dominance will be tempered anytime soon.

The Ring General has seemingly foreshadowed his downfall by stating the man who will take the title from him hasn't arrived yet. Taking that into perspective, the chosen star could be a former NXT Champion who is busy playing heel on Tuesday nights.

Gunther's Intercontinental Championship reign could come to an end if a 25-year-old rising star debuts in the main roster. Termed the dream showdown by Bill Apter, Bron Breakker is among the rare superstars who boast a clean win over The Ring General. He defeated him in April last year, three days before the latter's main roster appearance.

The 13-minute showdown between Gunther and Breakker lived up to the hype. Despite the wear and tear on his shoulder, The Big Bad Booty Nephew lifted the leader of Imperium for a Gorilla Press Slam to retain the title. The insane moment put him over in a significant way.

WWE is reportedly planning to introduce Bron Breakker after SummerSlam, which will be held on August 5. Gunther's reign will surmount 420 days around that time. He will be just 35 days short from being the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.

Given the magnitude of the moment, WWE could pitch a long-term story resulting in The Austrian Bruiser trying to create history by overcoming his biggest challenge.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther wants another WWE match against Bronn Breaker down the line

The Ring General believed that his first and only showdown with Bron Breakker was a bit rushed. He was about to join the main roster, so a full-fledged feud couldn't pan out.

Guti @GutiWraslin The only 2 wrestlers to have defeated Gunther in one on one matches since his debut in 2019 have been Ilja Dragunov and Bron Breakker The only 2 wrestlers to have defeated Gunther in one on one matches since his debut in 2019 have been Ilja Dragunov and Bron Breakker https://t.co/WOxYYRm1sL

Speaking on The Rob Brown Show, the IC Champion expressed interest in facing the former NXT Champion again, although on a bigger platform and with an elaborate storyline.

"I enjoyed that match. It was kind of a little bit rushed because it was my transition to the main roster [...] I wish we could've done it with a little more build to it on a bigger platform… I'm very confident that in the next years in the future, we will run into each other again"

Undoubtedly, a potential Gunther vs. Bron Breakker rivalry is going to be a huge sellout for WWE. The Intercontinental Championship will also get more exposure.

