Gunther wants a massive match against rising WWE Superstar on a bigger platform

Gunther has arguably become a household name after his recent performance at the Royal Rumble premium live event, as he crossed over seventy minutes in the titular match. He has now expressed his desire to have another match with Bron Breakker on a bigger platform.

Last year, Gunther made his way to the main roster and began working on SmackDown alongside Ludwig Kaiser after WrestleMania 38. He later won the Intercontinental Championship and has been on a dominant reign where he hasn't been pinned or submitted in any match.

Before making his way to the blue brand, the Imperium leader faced NXT Champion Bron Breakker in a quick match. Speaking on The Rob Brown Show, Gunther detailed his interest in facing Breakker again, but this time with a more elaborate build and on a bigger platform:

"I enjoyed that match. It was kind of a little bit rushed because it was my transition to the main roster. So I was always kinda like it had to happen. I wish we could've done it with a little more build to it on a bigger platform. But he's young and I just got started on the main roster. I'm very confident that in the next years in the future we will run into each other again." (From 5:45 to 6:06)

It will be interesting to see when and where these two superstars potentially collide on the main roster in the near future.

Gunther's next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship will be determined on WWE SmackDown

In 2022, The Ring General made a stellar debut on the blue brand and began to dominate the division. He quickly defeated Ricochet to capture his first major singles championship on the main roster.

Gunther has held the Intercontinental Championship for over eight months, defeating several former world champions such as Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, and Braun Strowman to retain his title.

Last week, WWE announced a Fatal-4-Way Match between Karrion Kross, Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and Madcap Moss to determine a new number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

Fans will be excited to see which superstar will face The Ring General next with the Intercontinental Championship on the line.

