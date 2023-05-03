Legend wants a dream match between Gunther and former champion (Exclusive)

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter recently stated that he was looking forward to seeing Bron Breakker show up on WWE's main roster and face off against Gunther in a dream match.

The recently-concluded Draft 2023 witnessed many NXT talents being called up to the main roster, like Cameron Grimes, Indi Hartwell, Grayson Waller, and more. However, one of the most striking omissions, whom fans think is ready for bigger things in WWE, is Bron Breakker. The 25-year-old lost his NXT Title to Carmelo Hayes last month at Stand and Deliver 2023.

The only possible reason why he wasn't called up could be the fact that he recently turned heel on Tuesday nights. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter explained that he was surprised to see a lot of little-known names being drafted to the main roster but not Bron Breakker.

"Why was Bron Breakker not drafted? They took so many people from NXT and a lot of people that no one knows unless you really follow NXT, and a lot of people don't. When I sat there, and I watched the two nights of SmackDown and RAW of the Draft, I was like, 'No but, how's this possible?'" said Bill Apter. [4:16 - 4:43]

Furthermore, Apter added that he would have loved to see the former NXT Champion go to war with Gunther in a battle of behemoths in WWE.

"I wanted to see him come to one of the major brands and Bron Breakker vs. Gunther I think would have been a hell of a match," added Bill Apter. [5:32 - 5:43]

Dutch Mantell wanted Gunther to stay on SmackDown

On the recent episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell expressed his disappointment at Gunther being drafted to WWE RAW during the 2023 Draft.

However, the former manager is still optimistic about The Ring General's fortunes in the company. Mantell explained that the IC Champion reminds him of wrestlers from the bygone era and believes he's destined for greatness.

"Gunther is my guy. Gunther is my SmackDown go-to. Oh, he'll do great on RAW and I predict future stardom for him. He's a great talent and a different talent. A totally different talent, a different look and he's almost a flashback to the past brought forward. So I think he's gonna do really well. But I still hate the pick. I wanted him to stay on SmackDown so I could watch him," said Dutch Mantell.

A move to RAW has opened up the doors to several dream feuds for The Ring General against the likes of Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Riddle, and more.

