Gunther has proven to be one of the most dominant champions in WWE. However, fans expect an NXT Superstar to soon move to the main roster to take him down. This star is none other than Ilja Dragunov.

Gunther won the Intercontinental Championship on the June 10, 2022, episode of SmackDown from Ricochet. The Ring General has remained undefeated ever since and has given fans some of the best matches over the past year.

He has had the longest Intercontinental Title reign of the modern era and could beat the record this coming fall. WWE will likely allow him to break The Honky Tonk Man’s incredible 454 days as champion.

With the 2023 WWE Draft coming up, fans could see many NXT stars move to the main roster. Ilja Dragunov could be one of the stars who could find themselves on the main roster following the draft.

The leader of Imperium has stated that the superstar who could defeat him for the title hasn’t arrived yet, and he could be referring to Dragunov. The Czar could show up to ignite a rivalry with The Ring General, leading to an epic showdown for the Intercontinental Championship.

A Twitter user recently floated the idea of Ilja Dragunov possibly debuting onto the main roster to end Gunther’s reign.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era #SmackDown In case you forgot, Gunther recently said that the man who should take away the IC title hasn't arrived yet. Could be Ilja In case you forgot, Gunther recently said that the man who should take away the IC title hasn't arrived yet. Could be Ilja 👀 #SmackDown https://t.co/vAtf3TK5ry

Fans reacted to the tweet, claiming he could be The Ring General's kryptonite. It would be fitting to see Ilja end his former NXT UK rival’s reign on the main roster.

Astral Volt @abdur_rehmaaan @reigns_era He is truly Gunther's Kryptonite. And should b the only one to dethrone him @reigns_era He is truly Gunther's Kryptonite. And should b the only one to dethrone him

Jevonte 💫 @Jtaexix @reigns_era Gunther/Dragunov feud after the draft will hit like crack. I need that. @reigns_era Gunther/Dragunov feud after the draft will hit like crack. I need that.

Devon @devz562 @reigns_era Do you do the match soon or wait till Gunther passes the all time record in the fall 🤔 @reigns_era Do you do the match soon or wait till Gunther passes the all time record in the fall 🤔

Jesus @_ElBean_ @reigns_era Imagine this is the main event at an upcoming PLE. @reigns_era Imagine this is the main event at an upcoming PLE.

SlappadabRo_WWE @SlappadaBRO_WWE



First he took the UK title. Then next he ends the record IC title reign. After that could easily be a World title. Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era #SmackDown In case you forgot, Gunther recently said that the man who should take away the IC title hasn't arrived yet. Could be Ilja In case you forgot, Gunther recently said that the man who should take away the IC title hasn't arrived yet. Could be Ilja 👀 #SmackDown https://t.co/vAtf3TK5ry Imagine WWE just consistently building Ilja as Gunther's weakness.First he took the UK title. Then next he ends the record IC title reign. After that could easily be a World title. twitter.com/reigns_era/sta… Imagine WWE just consistently building Ilja as Gunther's weakness. First he took the UK title. Then next he ends the record IC title reign. After that could easily be a World title. twitter.com/reigns_era/sta…

For those who don’t know, Ilja Dragunov was the man to end Gunther’s record 870-day NXT UK Championship reign. He could be the perfect choice to defeat The Ring General again and get a massive push on the main roster.

Recent reports stated that Gunther’s former rival and a few other NXT stars could move to the main roster following the 2023 WWE Draft

Several NXT Superstars could reach the main roster following the 2023 WWE Draft. Triple H has promised a bigger and better draft than ever before, which could mean a few surprises for fans.

According to a recent report, WWE plans to bring multiple former champions from NXT to RAW and SmackDown. These include Gunther’s former rival Ilja Dragunov, Pretty Deadly, Cameron Grimes, and Zoey Stark. Nikkita Lyons and Tyler Bate could also find their way to RAW or SmackDown.

The main roster could benefit from a few fresh faces to ignite new rivalries. It would be good to see NXT stars getting a big push if they make the move this year.

Do you want to see Ilja Dragunov stun the Intercontinental Champion with another big win? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes