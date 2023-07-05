Is Maxxine Dupri really LA Knight's sister? The truth revealed

When LA Knight debuted in the main roster last year, not only was he given a different name and look, but also a sister. Although they were introduced as such, The Megastar and Maxxine Dupri's blood relationship is not entirely true.

Maxxine Dupri is not actually LA Knight's sister, and their relationship is purely for storyline purposes. The latter debuted as Max Dupri last year on the main roster. On an episode of SmackDown, he announced the formation of Maximum Male Models with "ma.çé" and "mån.sôör" as the members. His on-screen sibling, Sofia Cromwell from NXT, later joined them and helped manage the stable.

In September 2022, after Triple H took control of creative, he dropped the Max Dupri character altogether and reverted to being LA Knight. During this time, he also delivered a beating to his former clients, Mace and Mansoor.

Was Maxxine Dupri aware she was going to be LA Knight's sister?

Maxxine managed a lot of groups in WWE

There have been some instances where superstars were not aware of the changing of their character until the last minute. Although a rare occasion, Maxxine experienced this. Fortunately, she was still able to push through.

While on Out of Character, Dupri shared that she wasn't doing much in NXT since she just got out of an injury. During this period, WWE began advertising for her character to join Maximum Male Models, which she wasn't aware would be her.

The 26-year-old added that she already felt it would be her, but she wasn't getting a call from the people in charge leading up to the reveal. However, she received a notice to go to SmackDown a day before the show. When she was at the location, the former Sofia was informed that she was now Maxxine Dupri.

LA Knight's on-screen sister is following his footsteps

Since Maxxine's debut, she only functioned as Maximum Male Models' manager, while LA Knight, Mace, and Mansoor would participate in in-ring matches. However, that all recently changed.

Maxxine began a run with Alpha Academy in recent weeks on WWE RAW. She teamed up with the duo against The Viking Raiders in this week's episode. In the end, Dupri gained the win for her group by pinning Valhalla.

From the looks of it, both LA Knight and Maxxine are becoming one of the main favorites of fans in the brand. It will be interesting to see what else the former NXT star will deliver soon.

Poll : 0 votes