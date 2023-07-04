"I was impressed," "Insanely over" - Fans react to WWE star’s in-ring debut 346 days after main roster move

WWE RAW hosted many big matches and segments on this week’s show, including the in-ring debut of Maxxine Dupri. Fans seemed impressed with the 26-year-old star’s work in her first match.

Maxxine emerged on the scene in NXT and quickly paired with Robert Stone to manage Von Wagner. However, their partnership did not last long, and Maxxine joined the main roster soon after. She made her first main roster appearance on the July 22, 2022, edition of SmackDown.

She started working alongside her onscreen brother, Max Dupri (LA Knight), to manage Maximum Male Models. Maxxine continued to work with the faction for months after Max eventually left the stable and got his old ring name back.

Fans saw the 26-year-old work with Alpha Academy in recent weeks on WWE RAW in preparation for her first televised match. She made her in-ring debut on the July 3, 2023, episode of RAW.

Maxxine Dupri teamed up with Alpha Academy to take on The Viking Raiders and Valhalla. She pulled off some good moves in the ring and eventually won the contest for her team via a roll-up.

Fans were rather impressed with the young WWE star’s first in-ring performance. Valhalla helped her get more spotlight, and the two worked well together in the ring.

It’s exciting to see how the young star has gained so much popularity over the past few months. She looks like a great fit for Alpha Academy. It will be great to see what the future has in store for Maxxine Dupri.

Maxxine Dupri recently named the WWE star she views as her big sister

The wrestling business has seen many stars help each other out to get to the top. Maxxine Dupri is also lucky to have one such superstar in her life, who she views as her big sister.

Speaking on the After the Bell podcast with WWE RAW commentators Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick, the 26-year-old WWE star disclosed that she travels with Chelsea Green and views her as an elder sister.

"So I feel very blessed. I feel like I've just gotten so many snippets of gold from different people. I travel with Chelsea [Green] every week, and she really has been in this business for so long, it is special for me to look at her as a big sister and be like, 'Wait, am I doing this right? Is that right? How should I feel about this? What do you think?' and kind of get that feedback," said Maxxine Dupri.

The help from Chad Gable, Otis, and Chelsea Green could help Maxxine get to the top of the roster. She is someone who could get a big push from the company as she is still very young.

Do you think Maxxine Dupri will get a significant push in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

