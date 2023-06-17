Maxxine Dupri reveals she views recently returned 32-year-old WWE Superstar as her "big sister" on RAW

Maxxine Dupri recently shared that she views a 32-year-old WWE Superstar as her big sister on RAW.

She debuted on the main roster as Max Dupri's sister. Max Dupri, now known as SmackDown star LA Knight, left the Maximum Male Models faction in her hands, but now Maxxine Dupri has left the group behind as well.

She became fascinated by Otis of American Alpha, but Chad Gable would not let the big man leave him alone. Maxxine eventually grew fond of Chad Gable and is now a part of American Alpha. She recently brawled with Valhalla of the Viking Raiders, and fans are hoping for a singles match between the two soon.

Speaking on the After the Bell podcast with WWE RAW commentators Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick, Maxxine Dupri disclosed that she travels with Chelsea Green and views her as a big sister. Chelsea returned to the company during the Women's Royal Rumble match in January and is currently in a tag team with Sonya Deville:

"So I feel very blessed. I feel like I've just gotten so many snippets of gold from different people. I travel with Chelsea (Green) every week and she really has been in this business for so long, it is special for me to look at her as a big sister, and be like, 'Wait, am I doing this right? Is that right? How should I feel about this? What do you think?,' and kind of get that feedback," said Maxxine Dupri. [From 00:01 - 00:22]

The Twitter account Female Locker Room uploaded the clip and you can check it out in the video below.

Female Locker Room @femalelroom



She also thanks “icon” Trish Stratus twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Maxxine Dupri tells “After The Bell” that Chelsea Green has been like a big sister to her - and is extremely blessed by all the knowledge she’s gotten from everyone - specifically Chelsea, Dana Brooke, Becky Lynch & The Miz.She also thanks “icon” Trish Stratus #ThankYouTrish Maxxine Dupri tells “After The Bell” that Chelsea Green has been like a big sister to her - and is extremely blessed by all the knowledge she’s gotten from everyone - specifically Chelsea, Dana Brooke, Becky Lynch & The Miz. She also thanks “icon” Trish Stratus #ThankYouTrish twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/HAfSIh5ldy

Maxxine Dupri praises multiple WWE Superstars for helping her

Maxxine Dupri shared some kind words about The Miz during her recent appearance on After the Bell.

The Miz has had a rough time in WWE as of late. He was only supposed to be the host of WrestleMania 39 but suffered multiple losses in impromptu matches throughout the weekend. He was soundly defeated by Cody Rhodes on this past Monday's edition of RAW and lost to Ricochet in a Money in the Bank qualifying match on May 29th.

During her conversation on After the Bell, Maxxine praised WWE stars The Miz, Dana Brooke, Becky Lynch, and Alpha Academy for helping her along the way:

"Even The Miz has been so kind and has offered me a lot of really great advice. I mean literally everyone, Dana Brooke has been so great to me. Becky Lynch, I've gotten a little insight into her and she's so talented and so inspiring. I just feel like, even the people I'm working with, Chad (Gable) and Otise (Otis), I just get to learn from all of them," added Dupri. [From 00:22 - 00:42]

Maxxine Dupri's pairing with American Alpha has already been entertaining for WWE fans. It will be fascinating to see if she can guide the duo back into title contention in the weeks ahead.

Do you like Maxxine Dupri as a part of American Alpha on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit After the Bell with a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes