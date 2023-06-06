"Want the big news," "About to put on a 5 star match" - Fans excited for WWE RAW star's potential in-ring debut

Fans have been watching Maxxine Dupri work with Maximum Male Models on WWE RAW for some time. However, it looks like she is ready to make her in-ring debut alongside The Alpha Academy.

On the latest edition of RAW, Maxxine Dupri appeared alongside Otis and Chad Gable of The Alpha Academy in a backstage segment. The men talked about Maxxine being ready to train for her in-ring debut, and it looks like fans will see her compete sooner rather than later.

Maxxine had a run-in with Valhalla on last week’s show, and fans saw her kick the latter in the head before running away. It was one of the first times fans saw the manager of Maximum Male Models pull off a wrestling move.

The prospect of seeing Maxxine Dupri compete in the ring has fans excited. Many want to see her perform soon with Alpha Academy and become a major part of the women’s division.

It’s unclear why WWE is looking to give Maxxine Dupri a push with Alpha Academy instead of MMM. However, it could end up being the right call as Gable and Otis are in a better position to give her a push in the ring.

Maxxine Dupri wants to win a championship in WWE

It’s been over two years since the manager of Maximum Male Models joined the company. After going through the Performance Center, she has been seen as a top star on the mic by fans.

Before her try-out for the company, Dupri was a cheerleader on the road with two different championship teams. She spoke about her desire to win a title in WWE after seeing her teams fail to win a championship during her time with them.

"I cheered for the Los Angeles Rams and went all the way to the Super Bowl and our team lost," Maxxine said. "I then cheered for the Phoenix Suns and went all the way to the NBA Finals and our team lost. I’m at this point in my life where I’m sick and tired of my championships being left in the hands of men who can’t finish the job. That’s why I’m here in the WWE; to take my championship into my own hands."

She could prove herself to be a top star in the company and potentially win a big title down the line to fulfill her dreams. Maxxine has the potential and backing to make it big.

