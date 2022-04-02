Is The Undertaker's wife Michelle McCool in the WWE Hall of Fame?

Michelle McCool is a former WWE Superstar. She's a two-time Divas Champion and two-time WWE Women's Champion. Michelle was also the inaugural WWE Divas Champion in 2008.

Though The Undertaker, McCool's husband, has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, McCool hasn't been inducted into the Hall of Fame yet.

Why did Michelle McCool retire from in-ring competition?

The All-American Diva competed in her last match against Layla at Extreme Rules 2011. It was a No Disqualification Match where the loser left WWE. McCool failed to prevail against Layla and therefore left the company.

Her departure from WWE was due to numerous injuries, including a torn MCL and giving birth to her child the following year.

In an article by Camel Clutch, Michelle spoke about her retirement:

"You know, it’s nothing that culminated overnight, that’s for sure. I mean, I’m going on six years, and you know, I mean, Lilian, Torrie, you know, six years is really a long time for one of the girls. I do a lot, and I’m thankful for that. It’s a dog-eat-dog world and in a man’s world, too. It’s a fight, every single week, this job. I was in it to win it. I did fight, stand my ground. Add to that, these past couple of years has definitely been the most fun I’ve had in my career. But again, it’s not something that culminated overnight. It’s something I’ve actually been thinking about for a while."

When did Michelle McCool last appear in WWE?

McCool made her last WWE appearance at Royal Rumble 2022 on January 29. The All-American Diva entered at #10 and lasted 20 minutes, eliminating Dana Brooke. The inaugural Divas Champion got eliminated by long-time rival Mickie James.

Who got inducted into this year's Hall of Fame?

WWE @WWE #WWEHOF BREAKING: @undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022, as first reported by @nypost BREAKING: @undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022, as first reported by @nypost! #WWEHOF https://t.co/nWptEqX1Qy

The 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony took place in Dallas, Texas. Vader, Queen Sharmell, The Steiner Brothers (Rick Steiner & Scott Steiner), and The Undertaker got inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

The late Shad Gaspard received the Warrior Award for sacrificing his life to save his son in May 2020.

