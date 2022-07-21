Is Nikki Bella still with Artem Chigvintsev?

Nikki Bella is one of the most popular WWE Superstars. She currently works with the company as an ambassador and is closely followed by her fans.

Since breaking up with John Cena, Nikki Bella's romantic life has been the subject of much discussion. The man she is currently linked to is Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev.

Despite multiple reports about their relationship, the couple has tried to avoid the media. With no major news surrounding them recently, fans are in the dark regarding their current status.

If you want to know if Bella and Chigvintsev are still together, we have the answer for you right here.

Nikki Bella is still dating Artem Chigvintsev. In fact, he is her fiancé, but the couple is yet to tie the knot. Speaking on The Bellas Podcast, she revealed that she wants to marry him.

"I will be getting married, and I can't wait. I do me, for me. So that means I'll marry Artem when I want, for me and Teo and him, for my life. When Artem's on tour, when Artem's gone, I get really sad. I love my life with Artem in it and I can't imagine Artem not in my life... I truly feel like, deep down in my heart, I've found the person that I do want to spend the rest of my life with and I do want to get married to him." (H/T People)

When did Nikki Bella date John Cena?

Before dating Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella was in a serious relationship with John Cena. They were WWE's power couple and were together for a long time before things ended.

The couple began dating in 2012 and got engaged at WrestleMania 33. The proposal is one of the most viewed videos on WWE's YouTube channel.

The couple appeared together on numerous platforms, including various episodes of Total Bellas. Unfortunately, owing to their differences regarding marriage and children, the couple called it quits in 2018.

Cena is now married to Shay Shariatzadeh, an engineer from Canada. Bella, on the other hand, welcomed her first child with Artem, a boy named Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, in 2020.

