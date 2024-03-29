Is Piper Niven still signed to WWE? Details on her absence from recent shows

Former WWE champion Piper Niven has not been part of the main roster lately, and the reported reason behind her absence is a hand injury she has been dealing with. As per reports, there has been concern about her status, as she could have broken her hand.

"We're told that [Piper] Niven sustained a hand injury in the last month and hasn't been around of late. The fear internally was that she had a broken hand," Fightful reports.

Niven last appeared on WWE TV in late January and has been out since then. She was one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Chelsea Green, but they dropped their titles on December 18, 2023.

Piper Niven critical of WWE management for Women's booking

Piper Niven is recovering from an injury, but she stays active on social media and shares her thoughts on WWE news.

In one of her latest posts, Niven addressed the introduction of the WWE Speed Championship and seemingly criticized the fact that some wrestlers only have around three minutes in a match anyway.

"3 minute matches? LADIES ITS OUR TIME TO SHINE! Wait, Whadaya mean it’s not for us?" she said, referencing the current criticism surrounding women being given less time to wrestle.

This is not the first time that a female wrestler has addressed women's bookings. As Becky Lynch recently said, WWE should focus on more non-title stories for the Women's Division.

Piper Niven explains reason behind using her current ring name

Piper Niven used to compete in WWE under the ring name Doudrop. Still, it was quite unsuccessful and didn't get positive reviews from fans. Once she returned to the ring after taking time off, she changed her ring name.

The former champion recently revealed the reason behind this change, citing her family.

"It’s my Dad's (stepdad but he raised me so I consider him my real dad) name, it’s usually passed down through the family as a middle name so I decided to take it on as my stage name to keep it going. It’s a very old name that means little saint," she said back in November 2023.

It is unclear when she will return to the main roster and what will be next for her upon her eventual return.

