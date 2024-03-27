Becky Lynch sends heartfelt message to her husband after emotional moment on WWE RAW

WWE is less than two weeks away from WrestleMania XL, and tensions are running high. Becky Lynch had an especially emotional night on RAW due to Judgment Day members and is publicly leaning on her husband for support.

The Man had an in-ring showdown with Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio to build to WrestleMania XL. Things got heated, and Lynch was visibly upset after Ripley brought up her daughter and her late father. A fight finally broke out, and Lynch held on to her own until the stars separated.

The Visionary took to Instagram following Lynch's emotional night and released a must-read statement on their relationship. Lynch later re-posted one of the family photos to her Instagram Stories and commented on how lucky she was.

"I'm so lucky [red heart emoji]," Becky Lynch wrote with a photo of her daughter and husband.

Lynch and Rollins are set for a big night at WrestleMania XL. Lynch will challenge Ripley for the Women's World Championship, while Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night Two. The Visionary is also teaming up with Cody Rhodes to take on Roman Reigns and The Rock on Night One of WrestleMania.

Becky Lynch reacts to Kevin Patrick's WWE release

WWE released sports broadcaster Kevin Patrick in late January of this year. The Irish commentator began working with the company in early 2021 after stints with Major League Soccer and CNN, among others.

It was reported by backstage sources that there was heat on Patrick for his weak performance on SmackDown commentary. He was then released from his WWE contract, and it was reported that officials were not happy with his commentary skills.

Speaking to Peter Rosenberg on the Cheap Heat podcast, The Man detailed how Patrick always worked hard to improve. She said this was a big loss for everyone.

"It was [a big loss]. It was heartbreaking, we all loved him. We love him, I love him. He's so great, and he was always working working so hard. He would always find you [and say], 'What do you want me to talk about? Let me take these notes.' He was always asking and always trying to improve and get better and tell the best story. That goes a long way, too, that he cared enough to always be doing that. He was great," Lynch said. [From 20:30 to 21:04]

Patrick immediately went back to his roots after his WWE release was announced. He was re-hired by Major League Soccer to host in their 2024 season, and he continues to take bookings for various signings.

