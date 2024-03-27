Seth Rollins sends emotional message; Becky Lynch reacts

Seth Rollins has penned an emotional message following this week's edition of WWE RAW and Becky Lynch has reacted. Rollins and Lynch are married in real life, and both have the opportunity to leave WrestleMania XL as champions.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins confronted CM Punk and Drew McIntyre during RAW last night in Chicago. The Visionary got the last laugh and hit McIntyre with a Stomp in the middle of the ring as CM Punk watched on from the entrance ramp.

Becky Lynch also interrupted Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley last night, and the two stars traded words ahead of their title match at WrestleMania. Following the latest episode of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins took to his Instagram to share an emotional message.

Seth Rollins noted that his life changed after meeting his wife, and he is excited for the world to read her story. Lynch's memoir, The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, was released today.

"Your life changed mine. To be a small part of your story has been an incredible honor and privelege. I'm so proud of you and excited beyond measure that you get to share your story, in your own words, with the world. Enjoy this ride. Love Me and Roux," he wrote.

Lynch reacted to her husband's message on Instagram with a heartfelt message of her own.

"I love you," she replied.

Rhea Ripley sends warning to Becky Lynch ahead of WWE WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley believes she will be walking out of WrestleMania XL as the reigning Women's World Champion.

The Eradicator was a guest on United States Champion Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast today and was asked about facing Becky Lynch at The Show of Shows. She noted that Lynch has made a ton of history, but she is confident that she will retain her title at the premium live event.

"I mean, stepping in there with Becky Lynch, obviously, it is Becky Lynch. Like, she has made such a name for herself. She has accomplished so much and made so much history, but there is a reason she wants this challenge. It is is to prove to herself that she is still the best, which unforuntately for her, Mami is always on top," she said. [From 1:00:40 - 1:01:05]

Rollins and Lynch have established themselves as two of the most popular WWE Superstars in the company. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for the power couple at WrestleMania.

