Rhea Ripley shares surprising names on her Mount Rushmore of female WWE Superstars

Rhea Ripley has revealed her Mount Rushmore of female WWE Superstars. The Judgment Day member will be competing in a marquee match at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

Becky Lynch won the Women's Elimination Chamber match to earn a shot at the Women's World Title against Rhea Ripley at The Show of Shows. The Man confronted Ripley last night on RAW and delivered a punch to Dominik Mysterio's face as well.

Speaking with United States Champion Logan Paul on the Impaulsive podcast, Ripley disclosed her Mount Rushmore of female superstars. Ripley named herself, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair as the top 4 female WWE Superstars of all time.

"I mean, I've got to put Mami on it. I've got to. And then, I don't know, I'd probably go Bianca (Belair), I love Bianca. Probably Becky (Lynch), right now we've got beef but I'd go Becky, and my arch nemisis Charlotte (Flair) probably," she said. [From 52:35 - 52:58]

Rhea Ripley vows to walk out of WWE WrestleMania as champion

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley is very confident heading into her title defense against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL.

During her conversation with Logan Paul on the Impaulsive podcast, the 27-year-old predicted that she would defeat Becky Lynch at The Show of Shows. Rhea Ripley claimed that she will be walking out of the premium live event next month as the reigning Women's World Champion.

"I think it is going to be phenomenal. I think it is going to be absolutely insane. And I cannot wait to walk in with my Women's World Championship and walk out with my Women's World Championship," she said. [From 1:00:25 - 1:00:35]

Rhea Ripley was asked if she had any fear going into the match and she claimed Lynch was the one who needed this challenge. She claimed Lynch wanted to prove to herself that she is still the best but will find out at WrestleMania that is no longer the case.

"I mean, stepping in there with Becky Lynch, obviously, it is Becky Lynch. Like, she has made such a name for herself. She has accomplished so much and made so much history, but there is a reason why she wants this challenge. It is to prove to herself that she is still the best, which unfortunately for her, Mami is always on top," she added. [From 1:00:40 - 1:01:05]

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles to become champion. It will be fascinating to see if she can defeat another member of the Four Horsewomen to retain her title at WrestleMania XL.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Impaulsive with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : Do you think Rhea Ripley will go down as one of the greatest female WWE stars of all time? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion