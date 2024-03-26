CM Punk's return and heated promo with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins sees former WWE star react

Former WWE star Summer Rae was left impressed by the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Allstate Arena in Chicago was buzzing with excitement this week as hometown hero CM Punk made his first appearance on WWE RAW since announcing his injury a few months ago.

The segment quickly escalated into an intense exchange as Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins, who have had previous issues with Punk, came out to confront him. Any speculation about The Second City Saint serving as the special guest referee for the World Heavyweight Championship match between Rollins and McIntyre at WrestleMania 40 was put to bed as Punk announced that he would instead be on commentary at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Summer Rae took to Twitter and expressed her appreciation for all the stars involved in the segment. She remarked that this week's episode of WWE RAW was very good and also conveyed her love for the city of Chicago.

"What a segment! RAW is so good tonight. Drew ate…Punk & Seth of course amazing back & forth. Chicago is the 🐐 city but no shocker there!!! Love Chitown," Summer Rae wrote.

It appeared that The Visionary had the advantage heading into their WrestleMania bout as he delivered a devastating curb stomp to McIntyre at the end of the segment. However, McIntyre had the last laugh as he retaliated by attacking Rollins during the main event of the show.

