Is Randy Orton coming back to WWE? Exciting news for fans ahead of WrestleMania Hollywood

Randy Orton's WWE return has been more anticipated than ever as we get closer to WrestleMania Hollywood. The company's flagship show will feel incomplete without one of the most-loved legends in the company.

For those unaware, The Apex Predator last appeared on WWE television in May 2022, where he suffered a serious back injury during an angle with The Bloodline. He has been absent from television ever since, and fans patiently await his comeback.

It is not yet confirmed whether Orton is coming back, but we do have a strong hint that The Viper may be making his return to the squared circle very soon. According to Wrestling bootmaker Jose G. Sanz's Facebook story, Randy Orton recently contacted him to get boots for his return.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Famous Wrestling Bootmaker, Jose G Sanz, on his Facebook story has claimed that Randy Orton has contacted him about making boots for his WWE return.



This could certainly mean that the 42-year-old star may be preparing for a return. He could add significant value to WrestleMania Hollywood if he is back in time.

Randy Orton's WWE return could lead to several possibilities at WrestleMania Hollywood

Randy Orton's WWE return could certainly be a boon for the Grandest Stage of Them All. The best possible match he could currently have on the show would be against his former tag team partner, Matt Riddle.

The two stars have portrayed amazing chemistry over the last two years as RK-Bro. The two even held the RAW Tag Team Championships for a decent time and also went against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline during their run as a team.

WWE had plans since last spring for Riddle vs Randy Orton at SummerSlam. Which didn't happen as the new plan was to hold off til WrestleMania.



Only a handful of creative members want to spilt them, with the idea that it should be for the WWE title if it happens



Only a handful of creative members want to spilt them, with the idea that it should be for the WWE title if it happens

- WrestleVotes

Orton's heel turn on Riddle will create a gigantic buzz, and fans will definitely attend WrestleMania Hollywood to witness the encounter.

The Apex Predator could also make a surprising move by pursuing an individual run. One match he can deliver could be with Austin Theory if John Cena doesn't compete at the event. He could also go on to win the United States Championship.

There are also stars like Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and LA Knight, with whom The Legend Killer could have amazing bouts.

