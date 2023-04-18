Is Randy Orton done with WWE? Know about his contract situation

Randy Orton is closing in on the one-year mark of his absence. The former RAW Tag Team Champion is recuperating at home after undergoing back surgery. He was written off television via a post-match assault by The Bloodline last year, moments after he dropped the RAW Tag Team Title to The Usos.

Reports on Randy Orton's return led to speculations about him appearing on the post-WrestleMania RAW. However, fans were left disappointed when a lone Matt Riddle made his way and attacked The Miz. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer did note that all indications point to The Viper's comeback, but there has been no solid evidence of it.

In the wake of the absence and no concrete signs that he may be back, fans have started to wonder whether The Viper's contract will expire soon. However, that does not seem to be the case. Reports from PWInsider in 2019 noted that the 14-time world champion had signed a five-year deal with the promotion. This decision came amidst rumors of him joining All Elite Wrestling after being in WWE for nearly two decades.

Randy Orton's WWE contract reportedly obligated him to be a part of 80 shows per year before his unfortunate injury. The Viper will seemingly be a part of the upcoming WWE Draft, which is going to be held after Backlash. If the RAW mainstay gets drafted once again, fans can expect him to be back in action soon.

Given that Matt Riddle is back to feuding with The Bloodline, Orton could naturally be added to the mix. The RK-Bro could reunite to exact some revenge on The Usos or even turn heel to fight for the tag team title against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

A potentially disappointing update on Randy Orton's WWE return

There has been a mixture of positive and negative updates surrounding Orton. His return is a constantly developing story.

Dave Meltzer previously noted how Riddle's return hinted at his partner's comeback. In an update, he mentioned that he is "nowhere close" to squaring up inside the ring.

For several months, the WWE Universe that The Apex Predator would return to the ring to take on Roman Reigns for the undisputed world title. However, that did not come to fruition even though a potential feud was rumored to happen last year.

It remains to be seen when Randy Orton will return to the ring and what is in store for the former world champion.

